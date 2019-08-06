Lake Charles, LA – On August 2 Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Sex Crimes detectives arrested convicted sex offender, Jason C. Thibodeaux, 18, 102 Coffee Street, DeQuincy, after it was learned he had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl.
During the investigation the victim advised detectives her and Thibodeaux, who was her boyfriend, had sexual intercourse on numerous occasions between July and August.
Detectives attempted to make contact with Thibodeaux but were unsuccessful, and on August 2 Judge Robert Wyatt signed a warrant in the amount of $100,000 for his arrest.
He was located later the same day and arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 10 counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Although, according to state law, this case meets the requirements of a misdemeanor charge due to the ages of the suspect and victim; Thibodeaux is being charged with felony charges due to his prior sex offender conviction.
CPSO Detective Shelley Trahan is the lead investigator on this case.