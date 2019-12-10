Lake Charles, LA — On November 29 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep in the 1900 block of East Napoleon Street in Sulphur.
When deputies spoke with the driver, John P. Ruiz, 31, Zachary, LA, they detected an odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. While speaking to deputies Ruiz advised he had consumed alcoholic beverages prior to operating his vehicle.
Ruiz also told deputies he did not have a valid driver’s license due to it being suspended for prior DWI arrests and the tag that was on the vehicle did not match the type of vehicle he was driving.
After Ruiz performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test he was arrested and transported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for breath intoxilyzer test; which revealed he was over the legal limit.
Ruiz, who has 5 prior DWI arrests, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI 4th and subsequent offenses; operating a vehicle while suspended for prior DWI offenses; switched license plate; no insurance; no brake lights; and required position and method of turning.
Judge Ron Ware set his bond at $32,500.
CPSO Cpl. Britt Poindexter was the arresting deputy on this case.
On December 2 at approximately 9:00 a.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to West Houston River Road near Avondale Street in Sulphur in reference to a single vehicle crash, where the complainant advised the vehicle had been all over the roadway then drove off in a ditch.
When deputies arrived they made contact with the driver, Traci M. Smith, 44, 1652 Robin Lane, Sulphur, who was sitting in her vehicle.
While the deputies were speaking with Smith they noticed her to have trouble focusing on their questions and her speech to be erratic.
When deputies asked Smith why she went off the road she initially stated an animal ran in front of her car but later stated she possibly had a seizure causing her to go off the road. Smith also advised deputies she had taken several prescribed medications prior to driving.
After Smith performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test she was arrested and transported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for breath intoxilyzer test; which revealed she was not under the influence of alcoholic beverages.
The deputy asked Smith to submit to a toxicology blood draw, which she refused. Deputies obtained a warrant to have her blood drawn for a toxicology report; she was then transported to a local hospital.
After hospital personnel collected the blood sample she was transported back to CPSO. While being transported Smith had a hard time keeping her eyes open and kept falling asleep.
Smith was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI 3rd; and careless operation.
Judge David Ritchie set her bond at $105,000 with special conditions being she may not driving any vehicle; no criminal activity; and she must keep all court dates.
CPSO Sr. Cpl. Kenneth Leach is the arresting deputy on this case.
On December 5 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a parking lot check at the Calcasieu Correctional Center when they made contact with William M. Hyatt, 68, 3738 Heather Lane, Lake Charles, slumped over in the driver’s seat of a truck with the keys still in the ignition.
When deputies approached the truck they could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from inside the vehicle.
When deputies spoke with Hyatt they observed him to have unsteady balance and needed support to stand. While speaking with him he advised deputies he drank too much and had been drinking approximately one hour prior to leaving his house and driving to the Sheriff’s Office.
During the investigation it was learned Hyatt had two prior DWI arrests along with a hardship license with the condition of an ignition interlock device being installed inside his vehicle; which deputies observed to be missing.
Hyatt was placed under arrest and transported to a local hospital due to his level of intoxication.
Once at the hospital deputies obtained a warrant to have his blood drawn for a toxicology report. After Hyatt was released from the hospital he was transported back to CPSO and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He is charged with DWI 3rd; and operating a vehicle while suspended for prior DWI offenses.
Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $35,000 with special conditions being he cannot drive without a valid driver’s license, he must wear an alcohol detecting ankle bracelet, must not consume any alcoholic beverages, must be subject to random drug and alcohol screenings, and cannot commit any other crimes.
CPSO Cpl. Britt Poindexter was the arresting deputy on this case.
On December 7 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Lake Street in Lake Charles after dispatch received a call in reference to a man driving a truck and drinking alcoholic beverages with juveniles inside the vehicle.
Deputies in the area located the truck and prior to the deputy activating his lights the truck stopped in the middle of Ham Reid Road, started to drive forward again and then slammed on his brakes twice.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the truck near Ham Reid Road and Perry Lane in Lake Charles.
When deputies made contact with the driver Jeffrey M. Pitman, 39, 5940 Perry Lane, Lake Charles, they detected an odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from his breath and observed his eyes to be glassy.
Pitman stated to deputies he was intentionally slamming on his brakes because he thought the deputy was following him too close. Pitman also advised deputies he had two mixed drinks prior to driving.
During further investigation deputies located a beer in the backseat of the truck; where 3 juveniles were sitting.
It was later learned while being pulled over Pitman handed the beer to one of the children and told them to hide it.
After Pitman, who has 2 prior DWI arrests, refused to complete standard field sobriety testing he was arrested and transported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for a breath intoxilyzer test; which he also refused.
Deputies obtained a warrant to have his blood drawn for a toxicology report; he was then transported to a local hospital.
After hospital personnel collected the blood sample he was transported back to CPSO and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI 3rd; child endangerment driving while intoxicated; and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.
Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $36,000 with special conditions being he cannot operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and a valid driver’s license, he must not possess or consume any alcoholic beverages, must be subject to random drug and alcohol screenings, he must wear an alcohol detecting ankle bracelet, and cannot commit any other criminal activity.
CPSO Cpl. Jason Thorpe was the arresting deputy on this case.