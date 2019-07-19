CPSO Arrests Man for 1st Degree Rape

KHALIL TYLER

Khalil D. Tyler

 CPSO

LAKE CHARLES — On July 10 Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint in reference to indecent behavior with a 9-year-old girl. 

The investigation revealed between the dates of June 17-22 and July 1-7, Khalil D. Tyler, 23, 1709 Bryant Court, Lake Charles, had inappropriate sexual contact with the girl on numerous occasions. 

Tyler confirmed the allegations.

Tyler was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on July 18 and charged with 3 counts of 1st degree rape; 2 counts of attempted 1st degree rape; 3 counts of sexual battery; and 7 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $1,850,000.

CPSO Detective Melanie Veillon is the lead investigator on this case.

