Lake Charles – On October 11 at approximately 9:00 p.m., a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a stop on a car near the intersection of North Highway 171 and Moeling Street in Lake Charles after the deputy observed the car obstructing traffic.
When the deputy spoke with the driver, Telly Ross, Sr., 45, Napoleonville, La., he discovered Ross, a sex offender who was convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile in 2013 in Assumption Parish, did not possess his sex offender ID Card which is required by law for all registered sex offenders.
The deputy also learned Ross had a suspended driver’s license for prior DWI offenses.
Ross was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements; obstruction of a public passage; and driving under suspension for prior offenses.
Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $16,000 with no release until cleared by Probation & Parole.
The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible
CPSO Cpl. Brent Smith is the arresting deputy on this case.