Lake Charles, LA – On March 11, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were dispatched to a store on Highway 171 in Moss Bluff in reference to an employee who was stealing from the store.
Upon arrival, detectives spoke with the asset protection investigator at the store who stated an employee, Nicole L. Reeves, 35, 1035 Wedgewood Drive, Lake Charles, had been stealing merchandise from the store for approximately one year.
During the investigation detectives viewed surveillance footage from the store and observed Reeves walking out of the store on numerous occasions with unpaid merchandise.
When detectives spoke with Reeves she confirmed she stole over $60,000 worth of merchandise from the store.
Reeves was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $25,000. She was released on a $10,000 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis.
CPSO Detective Freddie Powell is the lead investigator on this case.