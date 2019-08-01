Lake Charles – On July 28 Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a possible rape.
When detectives spoke with the victim she stated a man she had just recently met raped her at gunpoint and stole her phone. After further investigation detectives were able to identify the suspect as Mathan M. Thompson, 22, 214 N. Booker Street, Lake Charles.
On July 31 detectives interviewed Thompson, at which time he confirmed the allegations against him. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 1st degree rape; and armed robbery. Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $850,000.
CPSO Detective Melanie Veillon is the lead investigator on this case.