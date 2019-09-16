Lake Charles – On Sunday, September 15 at approximately 8:00 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were notified in reference to a possible threat from a student that attends Moss Bluff Middle School.
During the initial investigation detectives spoke with several students who stated they heard the 12-year-old boy make threats at school on Friday.
When detectives spoke with the boy he advised during lunch he stated he would be the next school shooter.
He was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and is charged with terrorizing.
CPSO Detective Larry Cormier is the lead investigator on the case.