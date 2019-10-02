School threats graphic
American Press

Lake Charles—Earlier today Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were notified in reference to a threat from a student at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles.

During the initial investigation detectives learned the 15-year-old boy was in the school office when he threatened to come back and shoot up the school. 

After interviewing the boy he was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with terrorizing.    

CPSO Detective Greg Jordan is the lead investigator on the case.

