Lake Charles – On Tuesday, September 10 at approximately 11:00 a.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were notified in reference to a threat from a student at Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff.
During the initial investigation detectives learned the 15-year-old boy threatened to shoot up the school later this month.
When detectives spoke with the boy he confirmed he made the threat during class when students were present.
He was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and is charged with terrorizing.
CPSO School Resource Officer Bobby Benjamin is the arresting deputy on this case.
CPSO Detective Tomas Juarez is the lead investigator on the case.