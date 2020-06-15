Lake Charles, LA — On June 10 at approximately 5:00 a.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a business on Cobra Road in Lake Charles in reference to a burglary.
During the initial investigation detectives learned sometime between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. an unknown suspect cut a hole through the warehouse wall and stole over $20,000 worth of lawn equipment including Stihl chain saws, Stihl weed eaters, Stihl edgers, and a Stihl demo saw, along with other landscaping tools.
If anyone has any information regarding this burglary and theft they are asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.
CPSO Detective John Coffman is the lead investigator on this case.