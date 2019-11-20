Jeff Davis Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on Hwy. 90 East, Jennings in reference to a theft on October 23, 2019.
The deputies were advised that a theft had occurred at the residence and workers had witnessed the person who entered the residence.
A warrant for Hannah Elizabeth Petry, 29, of 10052 Mint Drive, Baton Rouge was obtained after deputies were told Petry was seen entering the home and then leaving approximately 5 minutes later.
The victim reported cash being taken from the residence.
Petry was located in Baton Rouge and arrested by local authorities.
Petry was transported to the Jeff Davis jail on Tuesday and booked on Felony Theft over $25,000 and two contempt of court warrants for outstanding traffic violations.