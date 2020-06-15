Lake Charles, LA — On June 12, around noon, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence on Luke Powers Road in Lake Charles in reference to a burglary.
During the initial investigation the victim advised deputies sometime during the evening hours on June 11 and the morning hours on June 12 someone broke into a storage trailer that was parked in his driveway.
The victim also advised detectives the suspect entered a tool box on his truck.
The victim stated the suspect stole 20 Stihl chainsaws, valued at over $10,000, out of the trailer.
If anyone has any information regarding this burglary and theft they are asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.
CPSO Detective John Coffman is the lead investigator on this case.