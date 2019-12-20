Thursday afternoon, December 19, 2019, deputies stopped a vehicle on Interstate drive near Walmart in Jennings for a traffic violation. 

The driver exited the vehicle and deputies observed a child not in an approved child restraint seat sitting in the lap of her mother. 

As the driver was looking for the vehicle insurance papers deputies observed several small baggies in the center console. 

A consent to search was obtained and crystal methamphetamine was located in the vehicle and in the female's purse. 

Kevin Daigle.jpg

Kevin Paul Daigle, 38, of 273 Hackberry Lane, Evangeline was arrested for possession of CDS II methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, stop lamps and turn signals, child passenger restraint system and illegal use of CDS in presence of minor. 

Heather Johnson.jpg

Heather Angelle Johnson, 27, of 1641 Evangeline Hwy, Jennings was arrested for possession of CDS II methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of CDS in presence of minor. 

