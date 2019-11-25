On Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 8:54 a.m. Lake Charles Police were called to 2358 Legion Street in reference to a shooting.
Upon their arrival, officers found 23-year-old Eddie Hardman in the parking lot of Apartment J, injured from a gunshot wound.
Hardman was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injury.
Detectives’ investigation into the shooting has led to the arrest of one subject.
Through their investigation, detectives learned that an altercation between several parties started and 17-year-old J’vonte Melik Sterling, who was not part of the initial altercation, produced a handgun and shot the victim.
Sterling left the scene on foot but was shortly located by patrol officers near where the shooting occurred.
Sterling’s bond has been set at $1 million. The investigation is still ongoing.
Lead detectives are Sgt. Larry Newingham and Cpl. Andrew Malveaux.