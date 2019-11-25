Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.