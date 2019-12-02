On November 28, 2019 at 8:23 p.m. the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a call regarding a shooting in the 3800 block of Brentwood Street.
During the course of the investigation it was learned that the victim worked for a local taxi company.
The victim traveled to Brentwood Street to pick up a fare and upon arriving at the location, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and shot the taxi driver once in the face.
The victim exited the vehicle after the shooting and the suspect gained control of the victim’s vehicle and fled to Texas.
The victim was treated at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
On November 30, 2019 at 4:19 p.m. the victim’s vehicle was seen traveling eastbound on I-210 in Lake Charles and when officers with the Lake Charles Police Department and Louisiana State Police attempted to stop the vehicle, a vehicle pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended near the intersection of Illinois and West Walton Streets.
The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as 33-year-old Courtlyn Pete of Lake Charles.
It was later learned during the investigation that Pete was also responsible for the shooting on November 28, 2019.
Pete was initially jailed on November 30, 2019 for illegal possession of stolen property, hit and run, flight from an officer, careless operation, and operating a vehicle with suspended license.
On December 2, 2019 detectives with the Lake Charles Police Department completed a new warrant for Courtlyn Pete on the charges of attempted first degree murder, carjacking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The bond for Pete was set at $1,750,000.00 and he is currently housed at the Calcasieu Parish Corrections Facility.
Initial arresting officer was Officer Joshua Ewing.
Lead Investigators are Sgt. Detectives Kevin Hoover and Larry Newingham.