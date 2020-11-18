CPSO searching for hit-and-run driver

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that happened Thursday mornin at a store located on La. 27 in Sulphur.
During the initial investigation detectives learned a truck, pulling a flatbed trailer, drove into the parking lot making too sharp of a turn and struck a garbage truck that was parked, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent. The suspect then backed up and exited his vehicle to look at his trailer and fled the scene. The truck is described as a dark-colored Ford F-250 with Texas plates.
Anyone who can identify the truck in the photograph, or anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the lead investigators, Lt. Bryan Guth or Sr. Cpl. Casey Steech at 491-3846 and reference complaint number 20-162557.