Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Loftin Road in Lake Charles at 8:30 a.m. Friday in reference to an armed robbery.
During the preliminary investigation, spokesperson Kayla Vincent said detectives were advised by the victim that she observed an unknown man near her generator and when she opened the door to confront the suspect he ran towards her. The victim said she attempted to shut the door but the suspect was able to force his way inside.
Once inside the residence the suspect used a cable to choke the victim, stole her purse then fled the scene on foot, Vincent said.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 6-feet tall, with a slim build and “scruffy” face. He was last seen headed north towards River Road wearing leather work gloves, a gray shirt and khaki shorts.
If anyone has any information regarding this robbery, call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.
CPSO Detective Travis Lavergne is the lead investigator on this case.