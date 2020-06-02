A third person has been arrested after multiple teenagers were seriously injured during a shooting at a Memorial Day graduation party.
“It was a private graduation party with about 200 juveniles, ranging from 15 to 18 years of age, and they were unsupervised,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “The party was going on, loud music was being played and then gunfire erupted.”
Mancuso said the party was being held just after midnight at a business at 6780 U.S. 90 East that is typically available for rent, though the person who handles the leasing for the facility had no knowledge of the party and did not authorize it.
Mancuso said seven teenagers were hospitalized, five with gunshot wounds.
He said two 15-year-old females suffered non-life threatening injuries from gunshot wounds — one to the leg and one to the buttocks.
“Three other females, ages 15, 16 and 17, were grazed by bullets and a 15-year-old female and 18-year-old male suffered minor injuries during the panic that ensued after the shooting began.”
Several shell casings were found at the scene that were shot from various types of weapons with multiple calibers involved.
Mancuso said Devin L. Levier, 17, 1236 S. Railroad Ave., was responsible for the shooting inside the party and was arrested May 27 after being released from the hospital. Leiver, who was shot in the abdomen, was charged with illegal use of a weapon; illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile; aggravated second-degree battery; and aggravated assault with a firearm. He was released later the same day on a $70,000 bond set by Judge Sharon Wilson.
Mancuso said Mary M. Brignac, 23, 2004 5th St. — who brought Levier to the hospital — was charged with possession of a stolen firearm after deputies searched her car.
Wilson has set her bond at $7,000.
Mancuso said a third person was arrested after surveillance footage showed a car heading westbound on U.S. 90 firing at people standing outside the party.
Detectives were able to identify the car and on May 30, a search warrant was issued for Abram I. Landry, 19, 6735 U.S. 90 East Lot 58, who was the driver of the car during the shooting. During a search of his residence, detectives recovered a semi-automatic assault rifle with a 30-round magazine and a semi-automatic pistol.
Landry was charged with assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of a weapon while committing a crime of violence.
Wilson set his bond at $75,000.
Landry also has an active warrant in the amount of $101,500 for domestic abuse aggravated assault; illegal use of a weapon; aggravated criminal damage to property; aggravated assault with a firearm; and simple battery. Mancuso said additional arrests are expected.
“We’re lucky we don’t have more dead bodies around, to be honest with you,” he said. “This could have been much more tragic than it is already. These are some young kids and for them to be engaged in such violent activity already, it’s really disturbing to me.”