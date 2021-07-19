A Lake Charles man has been arrested for stealing a catalytic converter from a pickup truck parked at a Nelson Road boat launch.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies found a cell phone left at the scene, under the victim’s truck, during their investigation. After executing a search warrant on the phone, detectives learned it belonged to Robert J. Northrop, 38, 7950 Clearview Drive.
Vincent said detectives then learned Northrop had recently sold a Chevrolet catalytic converter to a local business in Sulphur.
Judge David Ritchie signed a warrant for Northrop’s arrest on July 14 in the amount of $40,000, charging him with theft $1,000 to $5,000; and simple criminal damage to property.
On July 16 he was arrested by the Jennings Police Department and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Detention Center.
VCIU Det. Tyler McKnight is the lead investigator on this case.