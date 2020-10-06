CPSO deputy terminated after DWI

CPSO unit
A veteran deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was arrested Sunday evening for driving while intoxicated and later fired for refusing to cooperate with an internal affairs investigation, officials said Monday.

Melissa Romero was arrested for DWI first refusal at 9:30 p.m. Sunday following a single vehicle crash involving a marked CPSO unit near the intersection of East Burton Street and Goodley Road in Sulphur. Kayla Vincent, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said Romero was off duty when the crash occurred.

Romero spent 14 years with the CPSO and was working as a corporal on patrol at the time of her termination. Vincent said that Sheriff Tony Mancuso fired Romero because she refused to cooperate in the internal affairs investigation.

