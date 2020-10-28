Tobias O. Andrews

Tobias O. Andrews

 Special to the American Press

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Oct. 14 regarding  Tobias O. Andrews, 26, 920 Tallow Road, Lot 20, having inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.  The victim advised detectives the incident occurred while Andrews was babysitting.     

On October 23, after further investigation detectives spoke with Andrews, who confirmed the allegations against him. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with oral sexual battery; and sexual battery. Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $1 million.

Det. Kara Adams is the lead investigator on this case.

More from this section

CPSO arrests man for oral sexual battery

  • Updated
CPSO arrests man for oral sexual battery

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Oct. 14 regarding  Tobias O. Andrews, 26, 920 Tallow Road, Lot 20, having inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.  The victim advised detectives the incident occurred while Andrews was babysitting.     

Philadelphia victim's family sought ambulance, not police

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The family of a Black man killed by Philadelphia police officers in a shooting caught on video had called for an ambulance to get him help with a mental health crisis, not for police intervention, their lawyer said.