CPSO arrests man for oral sexual battery

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Oct. 14 regarding Tobias O. Andrews, 26, 920 Tallow Road, Lot 20, having inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13. The victim advised detectives the incident occurred while Andrews was babysitting.
On October 23, after further investigation detectives spoke with Andrews, who confirmed the allegations against him. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with oral sexual battery; and sexual battery. Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $1 million.
Det. Kara Adams is the lead investigator on this case.