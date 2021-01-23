Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies have located a 13-year-old wanted in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in Walmart on La. 14.
Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said there was a fight between several young girls inside the store early Saturday night at which time the 15-year-old was stabbed. The victim was later pronounced dead.
CPSO identified the suspect as Regan Broussard, 13, Lake Charles, in reference to the homicide.
Next of kin has not been notified so the victim’s name has not been released.
The Calcasieu Coroner will determine cause of death.