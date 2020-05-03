The state Supreme Court has denied a request to hear an appeal by a DeRidder man serving a 50-year sentence for his fifth-offense drunken driving conviction.

Ramon Ellender, now 50, had argued the high court should hear his appeal after the Third Circuit Court rejected his arguments last year that he had been tried by an inappropriately-sized jury, and that his sentence was unconstitutionally excessive.

On Friday, the high court publicly released its decision in a 4-2 vote, with Justices Weimer and Genovese having voted in favor of granting the hearing. There were no public comments released with the court’s denial.

Ellender will now continue to serve the remainder of his sentence that the appellate court opined fit Ellender’s case considering his history of multiple offenses spanning five states.

His latest conviction stemmed from an arrest in 2015 when DeRidder authorities received a 911 call from a citizen who reported they observed a vehicle driving hazardously and striking multiple signs along the roadway. A vehicle matching the description was located nearby at Ellender’s residence and officers noted damage to the vehicle that matched the damage reported.

According to trial reports, when officers made contact with Ellender he reportedly admitted to drinking two bottles of whiskey three hours before being approached by officers.

The reports say Ellender also made several incoherent statements during his questioning, at one point claiming that he had gone to bed at 8:30 p.m. that night; however the interview was being conducted at 7:25 p.m.

He was convicted unanimously by a six-person jury in February 2017.

Ellender had been on parole at the time of that arrest following an earlier incident in 2015 in Sulphur when he was arrested for public intoxication. His criminal history includes a total of 12 DWI arrests out of five states including Louisiana, with nine convictions. His record also reflects arrests on 13 felony and 17 misdemeanor charges.

Upon his sentencing in 2017 by 36th Judicial District Court Judge C. Kerry Anderson, Anderson cited his concern for public safety when handing down the strictest sentence possible.

