A man has had his armed robbery convictions and 40-year sentence thrown out by the Louisiana 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal and his case remanded for a new trial in light of the Ramos v. Louisiana case.
Kwalan D. Rubin, 35, was convicted in 2018 of two counts of armed robbery with a firearm. On each count, he was sentenced to 20 years in the Department of Corrections without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Rubin after an early morning armed robbery of Cash Magic Casino and Truck Stop on La. 397 on March 5, 2016.
Authorities said three men armed with handguns disarmed a security guard and ordered nine people inside on the ground. One man attempted to gain entry into the cashier's office by shooting at the locked cage door. He then smashed through a glass pane and demanded money from the clerk. The three men left in a dark colored Jeep Cherokee.
At the scene, investigators found a Chevrolet key and Louisiana State Police were able to locate the key's matching vehicle about a mile away. Clothing found in the car matched some of the man's clothing in surveillance video.
Cash close to the estimated amount stolen was found in the trunk of Rubin's car and blood found on the cash was determined by DNA testing to be Rubin's blood. Items believed to have been used in the robbery, including the guns, were found either inside Rubin's vehicle or near it. Rubin was initially arrested on charges of armed robbery, possession of a stolen firearm, false imprisonment, and illegal use of a weapon.
On appeal of his case, the issue of Ramos v. Louisiana was raised.
Ramos v. Louisiana was a landmark United States Supreme Court case in which the court ruled 6-3 that the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution requires that guilty verdicts for criminal trials be unanimous.
The verdict in Rubin's trial was not unanimous; it was 11-1. Hence, he will receive a new trial.
Only cases in Louisiana and Oregon were affected by the ruling because other states already had this requirement.
The decision incorporated the Sixth Amendment requirement for unanimous jury criminal convictions against the states, thereby overturning the court's previous decision from the 1972 case Apodaca v. Oregon.
There are many cases such as Rubin's which were either already decided, in progress or in the appeals process when the Ramos v. Louisiana decision came down.
While some cases are being sent back to appeals courts for further review that does not mean convictions would automatically be overturned or new sentences would be put in place, especially in cases that were already decided before the Ramos v. Louisiana decision was final.