The Louisiana Supreme Court has ruled it will not further discipline local attorney Christian D. Chesson and he has fully satisfied his obligations concerning matters related to a suspension from practicing in bankruptcy court.
In 2018, Chesson received a 90-day suspension from practicing in bankruptcy court after a judge issued a ruling that came after a civil trial against Chesson and his firm regarding the handling of bankruptcy cases.
The Office of Disciplinary Counsel later filed a petition asking that Chesson receive a "reciprocal discipline" based on the bankruptcy suspension ruling.
In the bankruptcy suspension ruling, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Summerhays said there was a "pervasive scheme to impersonate debtors during credit counseling," which resulted in the filing of false pleadings, thereby committing a fraud upon the court.
At issue was the fact that a trustee for bankruptcy court contended that Chesson and his staff filed false credit counseling verification in 11 Chapter 13 cases.
The trustee, Henry G. Hobbs Jr., said in the court filings that during a period of July 25, 2014, through April 8, 2016, Chesson's staff "impersonated individual debtors during telephone and online credit counseling briefings, and then prepared and filed credit counseling verification that falsely stated the debtors had completed the briefing prior to filing their cases."
According to the trustee, the debtors in those 11 cases were not present when the credit counseling briefings occurred. The trustee presented testimony from debtors in each of the 11 cases stating that they did not participate in a credit counseling briefing prior to filing their bankruptcy cases.
Three of Chesson's former employees testified that they completed the credit counseling briefings for the debtors without any involvement by the debtors prior to the filing of their cases.
Chesson and fellow defendants denied that the staff impersonated debtors and suggested the testimony of former clients was influenced by other lawyers who they said were their competitors.
In addition to the suspension, punishment for Chesson included a $5,000 fine, an order to return funds from some of his clients, and a remedial plan.
Summerhays, who is now a federal district judge — a lifetime position — also recommended at that time that Chesson be barred from state district court for a one-year period.
Following the referral from Summerhays, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph H.L. Perez-Montes conducted an evidentiary hearing. At that hearing, Chesson testified he did not appeal Summerhays' ruling because he believed it was fair. However, he denied he had any knowledge of the credit counseling scheme before the trustee filed the complaint.
Chesson also testified he had complied with Summerhays' orders and had put in place remedial measures to ensure that a similar situation would not occur again within his office.
In 2019, the magistrate judge issued his report and recommendation. He noted in his report that Chesson had served his period of suspension initially imposed by Summerhays with a lengthy additional period of suspension. Chesson also satisfied other — and extensive — financial and remedial requirements. Finally, through these steps and his own representations, Chesson offered assurance to the magistrate judge that he understood the gravity of his misconduct and the requirement to prevent any such misconduct in the future.
Accordingly, the magistrate judge recommended that no additional sanctions be imposed upon Chesson. The trustee did not object or appeal that recommendation.
But the Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed a petition seeking what's called "reciprocal discipline" against Chesson, which would have meant he would have received an additional suspension and that could have possibly affected him practicing in state district court.
In its recently rendered opinion, the state Supreme Court declined to impose any further disciplinary actions, saying Chesson had complied with all things he had been asked to do at the time of his suspension from bankruptcy court.