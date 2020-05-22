A Merryville man charged with killing his mother earlier this year has been deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial.
John Cooper, 45, appeared in the Beauregard Parish Judicial District Courthouse Thursday morning before Honorable Judge Martha Ann O’Neal to discuss Cooper’s mental state and capability of withstanding trial.
Upon reviewing results of medical evaluations performed by three different medical professionals, O’Neal determined Cooper “lacked the mental capacity to proceed” with a trial.
Cooper has been charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.
Cooper was ordered to be admitted to a mental health facility in East Louisiana where medical professionals will attempt to restore him to mental competence.
Cooper was arrested on Feb. 2 for allegedly shooting his mother, 74-year-old Linda Cooper in the family’s residence near Buxton Loop.
Cooper is also alleged to have fired shots at his father during the incident, however his father was not injured.
The case is expected to be presented to a grand jury in July for a formal indictment.