The Louisiana 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal has affirmed a trial court's decision regarding a man's potential lawsuit against Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
The court made its ruling on the grounds the claims in the lawsuit must be reviewed by a medical review panel before the lawsuit can commence pursuant to the Louisiana Medical Malpractice Act.
The case stems from the alleged intentional sexual battery by a male employee of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital against another male who was a patient of the hospital at the time of the alleged incident.
On June 4, 2018, the former patient filed a petition for damages, alleging that on June 6, 2017, he was admitted to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and taken to shower by the person who was employed by the hospital and acting within the course and scope of his employment as an emergency room technician.
The man who filed the petition alleged that the hospital employee "suddenly, and without consent" placed his mouth on the man's genitals. "The man said he resisted and confronted the employee, interrupting the alleged assault."
According to the petition, the employee returned to the shower area moments later and "again attempted to engage in alleged unwanted and sexual acts with the man that were not consented to."
The petition alleged that Lake Charles Memorial Hospital "failed to properly supervise its employee; failed to properly train its employee; failed to perform proper background checks; failed to prevent the incident; failed to present the patient with a safe and secure environment after admission to the hospital; and other acts to be shown at trial."
Further, the petition stated "Lake Charles Memorial Hospital is vicariously liable for all wrongful acts perpetrated by the employee of the hospital."
The 3rd Circuit disagreed with that assertion, affirmed the trial court's ruling, and assigned all court costs to plaintiff arising from the appeal.
This does not mean that a lawsuit will not proceed but that claims made in the petition must first be looked at by a medical review panel.
A lawsuit represents only one side in a dispute.