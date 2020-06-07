The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal has affirmed the murder conviction and life sentence of a 27-year-old Lake Charles man.
Devin Jalmal Holefield was convicted of second-degree murder in 2019 and sentenced in May 2019 to life in prison.
Holefield shot and killed 31-year-old Gary Obrien during an attempted robbery on July 17, 2017, on N. Simmons St.
He was found guilty after a three-day trial before Judge Clayton Davis in state district court.
Prosecutor Charles Robinson said Obrien was known as "G-Money" and was targeted because he sold drugs.
Authorities said Obrien was shot when he refused to comply with a demand made by a group of males who were robbing the home.
Three others who were with Holefield on the day of the shooting have pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery charges.
Arma Obrien McBride, a relative of Obrien's, gave a victim impact statement before the court at sentencing, saying she was speaking on behalf of the entire Obrien family.
"I am an auntie of Gary Obrien," McBride said. "Gary once played Little League football and he was a running back. Every time he ran, he scored. That's how the got the nickname of ‘G-Money.' He was a homebody and that's where his life was taken - at home."
McBride said she and her relatives are "a very strong family."
"Our family has actually been impacted three times by murder but this courtroom is the only place we got justice," she said. "We can never see or speak to our loved one again but we want to thank the police, investigators, the District Attorney's Office, everyone who has helped our family. And we also want to thank those who came forward and told the truth about what really happened that night."
Catherine Stagg, Holefield's defense attorney, was asked by the judge at sentencing if the defendant had anything to say and Stagg said he did not wish to comment.
Davis sentenced Holefield to life in prison without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.