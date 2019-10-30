The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal has confirmed the convictions of a man found guilty of murder in 2018 and remanded his case back to court for re-sentencing because of a technicality in his original sentence.
Johnnie Paul Hardman, 31, was convicted of murdering Joshua Touchet, 24, at the Twelve Palms RV Park on Broad Street.
Hardman was given a life sentence on July 25, 2018, for first-degree murder, along with 104 years for three armed robbery and conspiracy charges. As a habitual offender, his sentence was enhanced but the 3rd Circuit, in its opinion, said the state did not inform the court at sentencing which portions of the sentence were being enhanced which must be done at his re-sentencing.
Touchet was shot to death in July, 2017, in an attempted armed robbery.
On the day of the verdict, deputies said Hardman bolted from the courthouse but was quickly apprehended.
At Hardman's trial, his interrogation was shown to jurors, in which he at first denied any involvement in a robbery or in shooting Touchet. But, finally, close to the end of the interrogation, after being urged again to "just tell the truth," he began to give details of what happened on the morning of the homicide.
"I shot him one time," he said. "I wasn't trying to kill him.
Hardman said he wanted Touchet to roll his window down and, "he wouldn't. I thought he was a threat. He was stubborn. But I wasn't trying to kill him."
A witness at trial testified he was outside in the same RV park that morning when approached by Hardman who he said robbed him of $7.
Touchet's mother and stepmother spoke at Hardman's sentencing of how Touchet's death had caused them what they said will be a lifetime of sadness and loss.