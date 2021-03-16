A convicted sex offender has been arrested for having inappropriate contact with a juvenile in Iowa, La., authorities said.
The Iowa Police Department said it received a report Feb. 20 that Gerald Etienne, registered to an address on Catalina Street in Lake Charles, had been living with his girlfriend, Sharica Simien, in Iowa at an unregistered address.
A warrant was issued for Etienne’s arrest on the charges of aggravated sexual battery and failure to register and notify as a sex offender. A warrant was also issued for Simien for accessory after the fact.
Both were apprehended Thursday by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Detective Sgt. K. Juarez of Iowa Police is the lead investigator.