Lake Charles Police said 21-year-old Coby Jermond Simon of Lake Charles has been arrested in connection with a Nov. 2 armed robbery.
Simon was arrested Nov. 17 by the US Marshals in Katy, Texas, and transported to Fort Bend County Jail. He will be transported back to Calcasieu Parish following extradition.
Police were originally contacted in reference to the Nov. 2 armed robbery at a convenience store in the 3900 block of Ryan Street.
Upon patrol officers arriving at the scene of the incident it was learned that an unknown black male subject wearing a black puffy style jacket had entered the store and approached the counter where the clerk was standing. The suspect produced a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. After the suspect received the undisclosed amount of money, he fled the location northbound on Ryan Street in a silver Cadillac CTS bearing a temporary license plate. The vehicle was observed by a witness to have a large dent in the rear passenger door.
During the course of the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Simon.