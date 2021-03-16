A contractor who is accused of taking payments but not completing work is being held in a Lafayette Parish jail, according to authorities.
Kermit Joseph Leger Jr. of Lafayette has a warrant in Calcasieu Parish for theft of between $5,000 and $25,000.
Leger is in jail in Lafayette Parish on three counts of home improvement fraud, two counts of theft, and one count of misapplication of contractor’s payments, authorities said.
His bond in Lafayette Parish is set at $64,000.
In addition to Calcasieu, the jail also lists holds from Acadia, Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.
Leger is accused in Calcasieu Parish of taking payment for materials and roofing services but not completing the work, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The complaint was made on Oct. 27, 2020, and on Nov. 6, Judge Mike Canaday signed a warrant for Leger’s arrest. Canaday set bond at $50,000.
On March 3, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office posted they were seeking the public’s assistance in locating Leger.
He was arrested on March 9.
Leger has a court date in Lafayette that has been set for April 14.
Allegations from Lafayette Parish regarding Leger are similar to those here in Calcasieu Parish.
In one case, Leger is
accused of taking a payment of $1,500 to fix a roof leak and water damage, according to an initial arrest report. But Leger allegedly never returned to do the work and deputies found no visible water damage to the person’s home.
A complainant told Lafayette deputies he paid Leger $2,700 between Feb. 26, 2020, and April 2, 2020, for roof repair, but Leger allegedly never did any work, according to the initial arrest report.