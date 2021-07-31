Don’t become a victim a third time is the message Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight wants Southwest Louisiana families to take to heart.
“You’re frustrated with your insurance company, and that’s why you’re here,” Dwight told attendees of this week’s American Press Lake Charles Insurance Claim Town Hall. “My little boy is on a baseball team. Every parent of a boy on that team is frustrated with an insurance company right now. Everyone is.”
Dwight said Calcasieu residents couldn’t help being victims of the hurricanes. To protect residents from becoming a two-time victim, this time to a fraudulent contractor, he and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso formed the Contractor Fraud Task Response Team.
It makes reporting fraud easy and prosecution a priority.
Dwight said he doesn’t want to see policyholders taken advantage of by insurance companies, which could make them a three-time victim.
The Contractor Fraud Response Team is investigating 250 cases. Criminals often chase hurricanes. So far, none of the contractors reported are from Calcasieu Parish, according to Dwight.
“The sheriff assigned, first two and now three, detectives to my office and we have a dedicated phone line,” Dwight said.
Lee Mallet, president of the Louisiana Contractor Board, assigned an investigator to this task force. The District Attorney’s office has also partnered with the Better Business Bureau.
In a phone interview after the town hall meeting, Assistant DA/Chief of Litigation Bobby Holmes explained how the team responds.
“When someone calls with an alleged contractor fraud complaint, we listen. The caller sets an appointment with a detective who gets a statement from the homeowner. The homeowner brings in canceled checks, the signed contract, photographs and other items relevant to the case,” Holmes said. “I determine if it’s a criminal or civil suit.”
CPDA office only prosecutes criminal cases. A quality of work complaint could be considered a civil matter. An example of a criminal case would be a homeowner paying a contractor $5,000 and the contractor drops of a few poles and is never seen again. Criminal contractor fraud can be a misdemeanor depending on the amount involved.
For civil concerns, the recommendation could be to report the incident to the Better Business Bureau and seek a civil attorney.
Other panel members at the Insurance Claim Town Hall were: Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon, attorneys Wells Watson and John Haughtaling, and Doug Quinn with the American Policyholders.
Dwight said he hasn’t seen evidence of fraudulently misrepresenting facts in an engineering report in Calcasieu Parish yet. He is aware of this happening in other states.
“If I see an engineering report that is a fraudulent misrepresentation of facts, we will take action. If it’s a criminal matter, we are going after them,” Dwight said. “All we really want is for them to get right with the victim. I don’t care if they go to jail. I know you do, but I want them to give your money back, to make you whole. It’s when they steal money that they make us a victim again.”
Dwight said he doesn’t want to see this same thing happen with insurance companies. The number to call to report contractor fraud is 437-3405. Houghtaling said the first line of action to report insurance fraud is to inform the Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. To file a complaint, call 1-800-259-5300.