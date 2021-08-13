Darrell W. Bennett Jr.

Darrell W. Bennett Jr.

 Special to the American Press

Between May and July the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received two complaints in reference to contractor Darrell W. Bennett Jr., 38, 3121 General Marshall St.

During the investigation detectives learned the victims hired Bennett to complete repairs at their homes. He received a down payment from both victims and began repairs at the home, but did not possess a contractor’s license, according to spokesperson Kayla Vincent.     

On July 16 detectives issued two warrants signed by Judge David Ritchie for Bennett’s arrest.

Bennett turned himself in to CPSO Warrants division on Aug. 12 and was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with two counts of failure to possess a residential contractor’s license. He was released later the same day on a $20,000 bond.

Det. Eddie Curol is the lead investigator on these cases.

More from this section

Contractor fraud response team arrests man

  • Updated
Contractor fraud response team arrests man

Between May and July the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received two complaints in reference to contractor Darrell W. Bennett Jr., 38, 3121 General Marshall St.

NY let childhood sex abuse victims sue; 9,000 went to court

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — For two years, New York temporarily set aside its usual time limit on civil lawsuits in order to allow victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue churches, hospitals, schools, camps, scout groups and other institutions and people they hold responsible for enabling pedophile…

Westlake man accused of contractor fraud

  • Updated
Westlake man accused of contractor fraud

A Westlake man has been charged with contractor fraud, authorities said. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said detectives arrested Gabriel W. Fruge, 42, 408 Morning Glory Lane on Tuesday.  