Contractor fraud response team arrests man

Between May and July the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received two complaints in reference to contractor Darrell W. Bennett Jr., 38, 3121 General Marshall St.
During the investigation detectives learned the victims hired Bennett to complete repairs at their homes. He received a down payment from both victims and began repairs at the home, but did not possess a contractor’s license, according to spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
On July 16 detectives issued two warrants signed by Judge David Ritchie for Bennett’s arrest.
Bennett turned himself in to CPSO Warrants division on Aug. 12 and was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with two counts of failure to possess a residential contractor’s license. He was released later the same day on a $20,000 bond.
Det. Eddie Curol is the lead investigator on these cases.