A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged with residential contractor fraud, according to authorities.
David L. Babcock of Bush, La., was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center after being arrested on Thursday. He was released Friday on a $4,500 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on March 16 in reference to a possible contractor fraud case.
During the investigation, a woman told detectives she signed a contract with Babcock to perform repairs to her residence for damages sustained during Hurricane Laura. She told investigators she initially paid Babcock $30,000 for the work, which she said has not yet been completed. She told authorities Babcock had not performed any work since the end of January.
During further investigation, detectives found Babcock reportedly did not have a contractor’s license or business license under his name or business name.
On Thursday, when detectives spoke with Babcock just before he was arrested, they said he confirmed he had not performed any work on the residence in approximately 2 months.
Det. Edward Curol is lead investigator on the case.