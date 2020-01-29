2 charged with attempted murder

JENNINGS - Authorities have charged two men accused of shooting at a car with a person inside the vehicle at a Jennings intersection.
Brannon Jace Hebert, 19, of Jennings and Jaquon Dejon Pitre, 19, of Lake Charles are facing attempted second-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting.
Police Chief Danny Semmes said the pair were arrested after Welsh police made a traffic stop on Intestate 10. During a search of the vehicle, numerous spent casings and a firearm were located inside the vehicle.
The victim, who was not injured, told authorities that the suspects fired numerous rounds at his vehicle while it was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Touchet Road and West Division Street in Jennings. The victim was the only person in the vehicle, Semmes said.
Although a motive for the shooting is unclear, Semmes said it appears the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute the men were having.