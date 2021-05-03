A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested over the weekend for indecent behavior with a juvenile. He has since been terminated.
Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said their office received a complaint about Deputy James C. Trahan, 42, of Moss Bluff on May 1 from a victim who told detectives Trahan had been inappropriately touching her since the age of 6.
Vincent said Trahan was arrested Sunday and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $450,000.
Prior to being terminated, Trahan had worked as a correctional officer at the Calcasieu Correctional Center and had been with the department for about 15 years.
“I am very disturbed by this incident and sorry for the victim. Our deputies take their oath seriously and the actions of Trahan are an embarrassment for our profession,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “Criminal activity will not be tolerated at our department.”
Det. Lauren Cowick is the lead investigator on this case.