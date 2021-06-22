Two deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office have been recognized for their acts of kindness that stretched far beyond their individual pledges to serve their community.
Sgt. Travis Mier and Sgt. Michelle Robinson were nominated for the annual Beyond the Badge Service Before Self award presented on June 15 by the Beyond the Badge nonprofit organization. The two deputies were included in a group of 10 law enforcement officers from across the state to receive a Heart of Law Enforcement award at a ceremony and luncheon in Baton Rouge.
Mier and Robinson were nominated for their actions that occurred in March of 2019. The ceremony was held this year after being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 5, the two detectives and other members of the Calcasieu Parish Violent Crimes Unit learned that a domestic violence victim had been left homeless, along with her two small children ages 2 and 6 months.
The detectives initially sought to secure an emergency shelter for the family, but were unsuccessful. The two then used their own money and resources to put the family in a motel until permanent housing could be arranged. With the help of their team members, Mier and Robinson purchased food, clothing and diapers for the mother and her children and they continued pursuing all options until the family was placed in suitable, long-term housing.
In April 2019, the two detectives each received a Commendation Pin for their actions from Sheriff Tony Mancuso.
The ceremony honoring Mier and Robinson and the other eight nominated officers was attended by more than 150 guests including state elected officials and area police chiefs and sheriffs. Gov. John Bel Edwards and Honorary Event Chair Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser gave brief videotaped remarks, and former U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana Honorable Brandon Fremin delivered the keynote address.
In addition to their awards, the officers each received an award packet that included a $100 gift card and a framed Louisiana state flag that had been flown over the state capital for one day in their honor.
