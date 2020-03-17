The Louisiana Supreme Court on Monday issued an order in response to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, Gov. John Bel Edwards' declaration of a public health emergency and President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency.
The court said in consideration of recommendations to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus and slowing the spread of the disease while balancing the need to maintain access to Louisiana courts, the state's courts — including 14th Judicial District Court — will proceed in the following manner:
• All jury trials, both civil and criminal, scheduled to commence in any state court between now and March 27, will be continued to a date to be reset by local order no earlier than March 30. Civil and criminal jury trials that were in progress as of March 13 may continue to conclusion, at the discretion of the local court.
• Except as otherwise provided, all civil trials, hearings and court appearances set for any date between now and March 27 will be continued on a date to be reset, except for hearings related to the following: civil protective orders, child in need of care proceedings, emergency child custody matters, proceedings for children removed from their home by emergency court order, proceedings related to emergency interdictions and mental health orders, matter of public health related to this crisis and other emergency matters necessary to protect the health, safety and liberty of individuals as determined by each court.
• Criminal initial appearances for adults and juveniles, arraignments for incarcerated individuals and bond hearings shall continue as scheduled and shall be conducted with the use of telephone and video conferencing whenever possible.
• All judges and court clerks are urged to limit in-person courtroom contact as much as possible by utilizing available technologies, including alternative means of filing, teleconferencing, email and videoconferencing.
• This order expressly does not prohibit any court proceedings by telephone, video, teleconferencing, or any other means that do not involve in-person contact. This order does not affect courts' consideration of matters that can be resolved without in-person proceedings.
• Given the public health concerns and the necessity of taking action to slow the spread of the disease, the continuances occasioned by this order serve the ends of justice and outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial. Therefore, the time periods of such continuance shall be excluded from speedy trial computations pursuant to law, including but not limited to those set forth in the Louisiana Code of Criminal Procedure and the Louisiana Children's Code, and presumptively, constitute just cause.