All divisions of the 14th Judicial District Court as well as the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office will be operating as usual on Monday.
Those who are scheduled for court this week should appear unless they have a fever or are exhibiting symptoms of illness, officials said over the weekend.
The DA's Office earlier shared information about ways it is working to keep things safe at the courthouse in light of the Coronavirus.
"The threat of the COVID-19 in our backyard has everyone on high alert," the office said in a Facebook post.
Continuing, it said, "Our employees and our communities health and safety is our primary concern. With so much information being distributed daily, we wanted to take the opportunity to address what we are doing to help combat the spread of the virus within our office."
The DA's Office mentioned things it is doing as well as suggesting the following to those who may be visiting the courthouse this coming week or in the near future:
We encourage all visitors to use the anti-bacterial hand sanitizer dispensers located beside the elevator doors in the first floor lobby.
Consider using an instrument or protected body part, such as your elbow, to select the floor button in our elevators.
Visitor registries will be maintained by the CPDAO employees to avoid the multiple usage of writing instruments by visitors.
We, along with the Parish Facilities, have increased cleaning and disinfecting the common areas.
We encourage and welcome phone calls in the place of personal visits during this period of concern.
At this time, court dates are not affected.
Officials said measures would be taken to ensure the safety of all individuals who attend court proceedings.
The DA's Office said it would be closely monitoring any new developments and make changes as necessary.