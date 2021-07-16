A Cajun Navy Ground Force volunteer who claimed she was attacked last month in the parking lot of a local grocery store has been arrested.
Rebecca Johnson is accused of filing or maintaining false public records.
According to an initial statement after the attacks by the disaster relief organization to the American Press, Johnson claimed she was pulled from her vehicle near the corner of Ryan and Sale streets and then subjected to verbal, physical and sexual assault.
She was then left “lying on the ground with cuts, fingernail scrapes and significant bruising all of which resulted in a torn and tattered shirt and other clothing,” the statement read. The assailants also destroyed the inside of her car and left a threatening note days later.
The victim reported being attacked with “unthinkable racial slurs” leading the organization to believe racism may have motivated the assault.