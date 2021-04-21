Two arrests have been made in last week’s fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at the LeJolliet Apartments on 5th Avenue.
Lake Charles Police Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said more arrests are “imminent.”
Keenum said Rodney Gregory Pete, 18, of Lake Charles was arrested April 15 — the day of the shooting. He has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Judge Tony Fazzio has set Pete’s bond at $825,000.
Shania Citizen, 21, of Lake Charles was arrested Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for accessory after the fact for her involvement in the shooting. Fazzio set her bond at $250,000.
Keenum said four people were ultimately hit by gunfire during the 6 p.m. shooting — the 16-year-old and three others who suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Keenum said anyone with information or who may have captured surveillance pertaining to the shooting is encouraged to contact Sgt. Kevin Hoover at 491-1311 or kghoover@cityoflc.us.
Keenum said this is the fourth homicide the department has investigated this year.