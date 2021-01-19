Beauregard sheriff unit
Special to the American Press

The Ragley substation of the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has officially reopened with a temporary building in its original location as of this week.

According to Sheriff Mark Herford, deputies will now be operating out of a temporary building placed at the substation’s location on U.S. 171 until the original building can be repaired.

“Just like the rest of the parish, we are still working through obstacles caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. The substation did suffer some serious damage, but we are pleased to be able to reopen this location to serve the area while those repairs are being made,” Herford said.

According to Herford, the substation not only serves as a base of operations for select deputies who serve the Ragley and Longville areas, it also is a site open for the collection of citation and tax payments.

Herford said that the sheriff’s office newest substation addition in Merryville suffered little damages and has been able to continue operations.

