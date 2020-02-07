A deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office was terminated after being arrested Wednesday evening.
David P. Monceaux, 33, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with seven counts of first-degree rape and 30 counts of felony sexual battery.
Judge David Ritchie set Monceaux's bond at $2.5 million.
CPSO detectives began investigating Monceaux this week after receiving a complaint in reference to him allegedly sexually abusing a female juvenile.
When detectives interviewed Monceaux, he stated he had inappropriate sexual conduct with at least two young girls.
The initial investigation revealed Monceaux had allegedly sexually abused three girls since 2017, when they were ranging in age from 6-9 years old.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso said Monceaux worked as a correctional officer at the Calcasieu Sheriff's Prison and had been with the department for approximately two years.
Mancuso said search warrants were being obtained to determine if Monceaux had any child pornography at his home.
"This investigation isn't over," Mancuso said. "This is really just the beginning."
The sheriff said it's unknown if there are other victims, but if there are, he encouraged them to come forward.
"If you know about this or are aware of this, by all means please report it and let us look into it," Mancuso said. "That's our job."
Calcasieu Sheriff's detective Jacob Dore is lead investigator on this case.