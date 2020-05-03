Bond remains for mom of missing children

A judge this week in Idaho declined to lower bond for Lori Vallow, mother of two children who have been missing since last year in a case that spans multiple states and includes suspicious deaths and allegations of apocalyptic religious beliefs.
Vallow appeared in court Friday for the first time in almost two months.
Judge Michelle Mallard refused to reduce Vallow's bail again in a court appearance that lasted about two hours, according to authorities. Previously, Vallow's bail had been lowered from $5 million to $1 million.
Mark Means, defense attorney for Vallow, cited a variety of concerns in arguing for Vallow's bond, including some related to economic and logistical difficulties stemming from the pandemic.
Means argued bail should be reduced to between $100,000 and $250,000. He also alleged prosecutors had improper access to recordings of attorney-client conversations that occurred while Vallow has been incarcerated.
Vallow, who is facing felony child desertion charges, married Chad Daybell last year in what was her fifth marriage.
Her children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, haven't been seen since September 2019 and authorities have said Vallow and Daybell have not been cooperative in the search.
Since Vallow last appeared in court on March 6, the Idaho Attorney General has agreed to look into issues surrounding the case.
According to authorities and documents in the case, Fremont County prosecutor Marcia Murdoch asked Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden to consider the possibility of filing conspiracy, attempted murder and murder charges against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell in connection with the death of Daybell's wife Tammy Daybell.
Tammy Daybell died in October 2019, weeks before Vallow and Chad Daybell married on a Hawaiian beach.
Two other suspicious deaths revolve around the case: Charles Vallow, who was married to Lori at the time, died last July when Lori Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, shot him in what Cox said was self-defense. Charles Vallow's family members do not believe that scenario and say he was murdered.
Police still had a homicide investigation open at the time Cox died last December. Autoposy results from Cox's death have not yet been released.
Surrounding the investigation are the doomsday religious beliefs family members say Lori Vallow developed along with Daybell.
Vallow remains in custody in Madison County, Idaho. She was arrested Feb. 20 in Hawaii after she failed to meet a court-ordered deadline to return her children to authorities in Rexburg, Idaho, where the children lived before going missing. She faces felony child desertion charges, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.
In March, Vallow was extradited to Idaho and held on a $5 million bond which was later reduced to $1 million.
The disappearance of the children became public in December when police said they had not been seen since September of last year and were not found during a welfare check.
Authorities performed that welfare check after Larry and Kay Woodcock of Lake Charles, J.J. Vallow's biological grandparents, said they hadn't heard from the boy in months.
In Charles Vallow's divorce filings, he said that Lori Vallow said she would kill him if he got in her way and that she had an "angel there to help her dispose of the body." Shortly after her alleged threats, Charles Vallow took out an order of protection against her, according to authorities.
Charles Vallow claimed Lori Vallow had "become infatuated and, at times, obsessive about near-death experiences and spiritual visions."