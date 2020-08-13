A woman who was recently indicted on two charges of first-degree murder had her bond lowered Wednesday from $1 million to $300,000 by Judge Sharon Wilson after a hearing in state district court.
Tori Lynette Broussard, 41, a former chief investigator for the Public Defender's Office, was recently indicted along with her husband Neil Broussard, 51, in the shooting deaths of Kyla Hidalgo, 17, and Caleb Charlton, 18, of Westlake, on July 15.
Prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty against Neil Broussard.
Todd S. Clemons and Adam Johnson are representing Tori Broussard while Richard Bourque is Neil Broussard's defense attorney.
Prosecutors Ross Murray and Charles Robinson handled matters related to the state in court on Wednesday.
A motion has been filed asking that Wilson be removed from Neil Broussard's case to avoid any possible bias because of her having been associated with another case of his, a matter from 2009.
"Actually, we are asking to have you (Wilson) recused from both Neil Broussard's and Tori Broussard's cases," Robinson said.
The recusal matter will be taken up by Judge Mike Canaday in the coming weeks.
An indigency hearing for Tori Broussard will also take place in the coming weeks. The defense said she is indigent; the prosecution said she is not. Murray said in recordings of jailhouse calls, Tori Broussard talked about things she owned, properties she had inherited, jobs she had lined up if she was released on bond, etc. "She has a $50,000 truck, a BMW, and came up with $10,000 cash in one day for a retainer fee for her attorney," he said.
Det. Travis Lavergne, a sergeant in the violent crimes unit at the Sheriff's Office, told Clemons in court that he believed Tori Broussard had a motive in the murders she is charged with but that he had no evidence that she was at the scene at the time of the murders.
Clemons said if evidence did show she was present at the scene, that, in of itself would not be enough to convict her of first-degree murder, and Lavergne agreed.
Addressing the court, Clemons said, "At this time there is no direct evidence that my client committed the murders of these two people. They (prosecution) have no evidence to prove these crimes. Even the sheriff said she is not the trigger person in this case. They have no evidence that even puts her in Westlake at the time of the murders."
Murray disagreed, telling Wilson that Tori Broussard "is responsible for the deaths of these two young people. She could have told police where Neil was and saved the lives of Caleb and Kyla."
The prosecutor also questioned Lavergne, who said Tori Broussard was deceptive during questioning at the sheriff's office when she said she didn't know where Neil Broussard was prior to the murders when he was being sought on a warrant for an alleged rape. Lavergne said surveillance had been obtained which showed Tori Broussard going to meet Neil Broussard at Quality Inn the night before the teens were killed and bringing him food from a local restaurant.
Before lowering Tori Broussard's bond, Wilson said she had taken some time to go over the affidavit in the case as well as the jailhouse recordings.
"I also wanted some time to reflect," Wilson said. "The court is to consider the seriousness of the charge. The court is also to consider the strength of the charge. This is clearly a circumstantial case. But I have to examine it for what it is. I also have to consider the defendant's (Tori Broussard) deceptions. The state's case may be weak with specific intent to murder. Then it becomes, what is a fair bond? I have no evidence that points to Ms. Broussard being a danger to the community."
A third victim in the July shooting, Catherine R. Hidalgo, 40, was taken to a local hospital on the same day as the murders with critical gunshot wounds and has been recovering from injuries. Hidalgo told deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office that Neil Broussard had kidnapped her 14-year-old daughter and stolen her car.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso, after the apprehension of Neil Broussard in Ragley on July 16, and after the arrests of both he and Tori Broussard, said, "I think they had an elaborate plan and basically Tori dropped Neil off to go kill these two people."
At the time of the murders, authorities had been seeking Neil Broussard to serve a warrant for his arrest on rape allegations.
"Had we been able to find him and get to him, this (double homicide) may not have happened," Mancuso said. "She is just as guilty as he is in the participation of this brutal act and murder ... even though she didn't pull the trigger. These two people deserve to go to jail."
Mancuso said both Neil Broussard and Tori Broussard "went through extreme measures" to prevent law enforcement from obtaining information through various electronic sources. "The Sheriff's Office has invested millions of dollars to undo what these people have tried to hide from us," he said. "Although they were very crafty and very smart, in this particular case we were a little more crafty and smarter."
A registered sex offender, Neil Broussard was convicted of molestation of a juvenile in 2005 and two counts of molestation of a juvenile in 2011. Prior to his arrest, there was an active warrant in the amount of $2 million for his arrest for first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.