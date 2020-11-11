A registered sex offender in Beauregard Parish has been arrested for a second time on child exploitation charges.
Darrell Cooley, 50, of DeRidder was arrested on Tuesday and charged with four counts of pornography possession involving juveniles under the age of 13, according to authorities.
According to a news release from Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office, Cooley was arrested by Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit.
“Child pornography is a dreadful crime that inflicts lifelong damage to the victims, so I applaud my office and our law enforcement partners for finding and arresting the despicable people who possess, distribute, and produce these horrific sexual abuse images and videos,” Landry stated in the release.
Cooley’s arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Sulphur Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Cooley was arrested by DeRidder Police on Oct. 11 following a traffic stop and was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia before the additional charges of child pornography were brought against him.