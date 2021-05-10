A Beauregard Parish man pleaded guilty last week to possession of child pornography, according to officials with the Beauregard Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Jack Vincent Jameson, 32, entered the plea on Thursday, just weeks before he was to stand trial on May 17.
According to court records, Jameson pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography involving a victim under the age of 13, and one count of possession of child pornography involving a victim over the age of 13, but under the age of 17.
For the charge involving a victim under the age of 13, Jameson was sentenced by Judge Martha Ann O’Neal to serve 12 1/2 years at hard labor, without benefit of probation, parole or early release for good behavior.
For the charge involving a victim over the age of 13, but under the age of 17, he was sentenced to 10 years at hard labor with the same early release restrictions.
The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently with each other, but consecutive with any others.
This was Jameson’s fourth felony conviction.
He will now be required to register for the rest of his life as a sex offender, and have lifetime supervision.
As part of the plea agreement, Jameson waived his right to appeal and the state waived any habitual offender proceedings as well as dismissed charges against Jameson for his previous escape from jail.
District Attorney James Lestage gave credit to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and its investigators, as well as the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, for their efforts in the case that he said enabled his office to “achieve this measure of justice”.
“We are pleased to be able to stand up for the child victims in these cases. The images that are downloaded in cases such as this one do not go away. They continue to harm these victims for the rest of their lives. Every perpetrator that we are able to catch and justly convict makes a positive impact in deterring future harm,” Lestage stated.
Jameson was first arrested in June 2019 as part of “Operation Broken Heart”, a multi-agency operation involving local, state and federal law enforcement officials aimed at disrupting the production and distribution of child pornography and sex-trafficking. He was originally charged with over 170 counts of child pornography possession.
Jameson had been set for trial on March 16, 2020, but that trial was postponed as the COVID-19 pandemic response brought about the closure of the Beauregard Parish courthouse.
The next week, on March 24, Jameson escaped from the Beauregard Parish Jail where he was being held. He was located that evening and apprehended, and received additional charges of Simple Escape.