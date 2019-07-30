A hearing scheduled for today to determine the future of a lawsuit aimed at the Beauregard Parish Police Jury has been rescheduled after the presiding judge recused himself from the matter.
On Monday, Division “B” Judge C. Kerry Anderson filed an order of recusal and reassignment from the hearing and officially passed the matter on to Division “A” Judge Martha Ann O’Neal.
In the order, Anderson disqualified himself based on conditions under which he claimed his “impartiality might reasonably be questioned”.
According to the filing, two relatives of Anderson’s secretary had appeared at a recent meeting of the police jury to voice their opposition to a shooting range at the center of the lawsuit. That relation was brought forward by the petitioners of the lawsuit, who requested Anderson step down as presiding judge.
In the order, the court acknowledged that there was no bias present on Anderson’s part, but that the court understood the ruling could be questioned regardless.
The suit was filed earlier this month by Castle Investments & Consulting LLC, FastAct LLC, and Robert Null, all of Calcasieu Parish, to argue against a noise ordinance enacted by the police jury last year. The petitioners claimed in their filing that the noise ordinance violated state law, and accuse the parish of using the ordinance to unlawfully force the closure of a shooting range they operate in the Ragley area.
On July 19, a countersuit was filed against the petitioners claiming that they violated parish building codes and permits enacted by the police jury in 2014.
As of Monday, no new hearing date for the matter had been set.