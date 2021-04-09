Josh Benefield

Former deputy Josh Benefield was arrested on Thursday and charged with three counts of simple battery after an investigation launched on Monday into a complaint of unjustified use of force.

One Beauregard Parish deputy has been arrested and another terminated after incidents involving inmates at the parish jail that Sheriff Mark Herford said violated Sheriff’s Office Policies and Procedures.

According to Herford, the investigation found that one inmate had been sprayed with a chemical agent, and a second inmate had been tased on two occasions without cause.  

The second, unnamed deputy was not found to have committed any criminal offenses, Herford said.

“I am extremely disappointed in the actions of these two individuals. We hold ourselves to a higher standard than that. The public puts a lot of trust in us and it’s our responsibility to act as professionals. We enforce the law equally and fairly to everyone, including the deputies of this department, with no exceptions,” Herford said.

Herford told the American Press that both inmates had been provided medical attention by the jail nurse following the reported incidents, and that both did not require further medical services.

Benefield was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail and was released on bond later that same day.

Herford said that immediately following the report of the incident, refresher training concerning the use of force and the office’s policies and procedures began throughout the agency.

